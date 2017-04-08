This guy asked Emma Stone to prom with an AMAZING La La Land parody

Jacob Staudenmaier was looking for a date to prom and he wanted to take someone special.

That someone was Emma Stone.

And knowing he'd need to impress the Oscar winner to get her to even consider saying yes, the Arizona student pulled out all the stops for the 'promposal'.

Taking inspiration from Stone's hit film La La Land, Jacob put his own twist on the opening scene, asking Emma to "be the one" and go with him to prom.

The result was incredible.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

He even looks like Ryan Gosling!

Speaking to ABC News, the 17-year-old said the clip took two weeks to complete.

Jacob enlisted his friends to help, who he said were willing as he has always been doing films and using them to assist.

But the big question is - did Emma Stone say yes?

Jacob appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the video and to tell the world if Emma would be joining him at prom.

Sadly, Emma couldn't make it due to being in London working on a new movie

*Tears*

However, judging by the letter she sent Emma was clearly impressed by Jacob's efforts.

Somehow, we reckon Jacob won't have any problem finding a different date to the prom.

You can read the letter Emma sent to Jacob below.

JACOB

Thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever recieved. I can't tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.

I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me.

THANK YOU

PS: I do see Gosling around the eyes.

That kid is going places.