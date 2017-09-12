This Grindr user might have received the best opening chat-up line around

In the world of online dating, originality can go a long way, and can feel quite difficult to come across.

Tinder and Grindr users are all used to, and very bored of, finding the lone word “hey” in their inbox. And even those sending it are doing so without any real hope.

So when James Walker-Black, an actor living in London, received this Brexit-themed opening message on Grindr he had to share it with the world.

Well there you go, I've found the winner of grindr. pic.twitter.com/UhyLvD19Vw — James W.B. (@dontforgetjames) September 11, 2017

Bravo, anonymous Grindr user, bravo.

Unfortunately for James though, his response was ignored.

“It may have been because I said ‘I might take you up on that offer’ and really should have made some sort of EU pun,” the 26-year-old said.

“But I’d had like three bottles of wine at that point so wasn’t particularly feeling witty.”

Oh. My. God I actually think that's the best chat up line I've ever see. 😍😂 — Joshua Taylor (@jntaylor91) September 11, 2017

And where does James rank it in terms of other opening lines he’s received online?

“It made a change from ‘hey’ or a picture of a phallus,” he said. “But… it did feel like a copy and paste job.”

And after receiving over 10,000 likes at the time of writing, it’s not hard to see why someone would copy and paste it.