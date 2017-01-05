This granny thought she was praying to St Anthony - it was actually Elrond from Lord Of The Rings

This is far from the first time we’ve witnessed grandparents do something hilariously adorable and it’s been shared for all the internet to see. But this might be one of the best yet…

Gabriela Brandao, a make-up artist from Brazil, posted three photos on Facebook at the end of last week for the world to enjoy.

In the first photo, she shows a tiny figurine, to which her daughter’s great-grandmother prays every day. She believes it’s Saint Anthony, see.

A descoberta mais engraçada de 2016: – Gabriela Brandão | Facebook



But, when Gabriela looks closer she realises the figurine looks remarkably like someone else. Any ideas who?

A descoberta mais engraçada de 2016: – Gabriela Brandão | Facebook



Ah, that’s it! Elrond from Lord Of The Rings. Of course.

A descoberta mais engraçada de 2016: – Gabriela Brandão | Facebook



Gabriela later found a seemingly identical figurine for sale on the internet – yep, we’re pretty sure her daughter’s great-grandmother has been praying to an elf.

With their similar-coloured robes, they could be twins… kinda? *squints*

5 Inch Saint Anthony Holy Figurine Religious Decoration Statue Decor http://t.co/36QLxJUu86 pic.twitter.com/Noxjimk3Hc — Rohan Bender (@RohanBender) October 13, 2015

Elrond GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



OK, nope, this is definitely the sort of mishap only grandparents could get away with. Bless.