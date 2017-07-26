This grandpa had the most incredible surprise 80th birthday party at his favourite fast food joint

Get ready to meet your new favourite grandpa, because this loyal customer of fast food restaurant Whataburger has just had the surprise party of the century.

When Ed Johnson turned 80, the staff of Whataburger threw him a party as their number one customer – and the pictures his granddaughter Emma Carr posted on Twitter have been melting everyone’s hearts.

My grandpa goes to @Whataburger everyday for breakfast so the local workers surprised him today with a cake&balloons for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/hZkW3VPfrH — ems (@_emcarr) July 24, 2017

Emma said that Ed worked for a telephone company for years, and always started his day with a coffee from Whataburger in El Paso, Texas. Sadly, in April 2016, his wife of 59 years passed away.

Emma said “with her gone he was very lonely”, so he started going to the restaurant chain for breakfast because “it was a familiar place and it was home”.

As a natural extrovert, it took no time at all for Ed to become fast friends with another group of regulars, and the staff immediately got his order ready when he pulled up.

Next, the workers went one step further and the manager, Salvador Saucedo, found out when Ed’s birthday was in order to throw the most epic party.

Ed’s reaction to the gesture is truly heartwarming.

The man of the hour said: “I consider every one of these guys a member of the family… I’m just little ole me, I don’t deserve this. All I do is eat some biscuits, but I’m beyond grateful for everyone.”

And it’s not just Ed who’s feeling feelings about it all.

Emma said: “He was speechless and teared up. He is very humble and has always put his family and friends before himself.”