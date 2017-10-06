This grandma thought she’d bought a children’s book, but made a terrible mistake

A woman has accidentally bought her young granddaughter a book filled with profanity, thinking it was for children.

If Animals Could Talk, by Carla Butwin and Josh Cassidy, imagines exactly what its title suggests.

However, while its cheerful drawings suggest it to be child-friendly – the words put in the mouths of said animals are decidedly not.

Twitter user @Tiffany1985B only realised the book her mother had bought for her six-year-old daughter was not for kids when her husband sat down to read it with her.

“6 year old was reading with Dad and said ‘I don’t even know what this means’,” Tiffany wrote on Twitter. “He goes ‘did your mom get this as a joke? Is this a serious book?'”

Naturally the story has gone viral, with more than 250,000 likes on Twitter and from Tiffany’s posts the book just gets better and even less child-friendly.

If at this point you’ve not been deterred by the book and in fact think it’s exactly the kind of thing you’d like at home – it seems you’re not alone.

The book is currently sold out on Amazon.
