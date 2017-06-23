This gorilla dances like nobody’s watching

A gorilla dancing manically in a paddling pool shouldn’t be capable of transmitting this much joy to the world. But Zola, a gorilla at Dallas Zoo, clearly wasn’t told that.

Footage of Zola “breakdancing” has taken the internet by storm, with the primate twirling and thrashing around in his favourite pool.

According to the zoo though, there’s a lot more to what we’re witnessing than just a gorilla splashing around.

The video, shot by Primate Supervisor Ashley Orr, shows Zola taking part in enrichment.

The zoo said: “Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviours.”

But if you thought it couldn’t get any better than the footage above, you thought wrong. Some genius put it to music.

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

He really is dancing like he’s never danced before – despite this not being the first time Zola’s moves have gone viral.

The 14-year-old received praise for his moves and the sheer happiness he appears to transmit on camera back in 2011.

Here’s the Western lowland gorilla during his time at Calgary Zoo.