This golfer asked a Playboy model to be his caddie at the Masters

Rookie Grayson Murray could have an unusual caddie at Augusta – a Playboy model.

The pro-golfer asked Lindsey Pelas to be his caddie at the Masters par-three tournament if he wins the Houston Open, and to basically everyone’s surprise she said yes.

It’s a heck of a long shot for 23-year-old Murray, who hasn’t made the cut in any of his last five tournaments and now needs to win in Houston to make it to Augusta.

Nevertheless, it looks as if Lindsey is taking her potential new role pretty seriously…

It may all seem like a long shot, but after tennis star Genie Bouchard went on a date with a fan when she lost a Super Bowl bet on Twitter, we’re pretty convinced it could happen.
