This golfer asked a Playboy model to be his caddie at the Masters

Rookie Grayson Murray could have an unusual caddie at Augusta – a Playboy model.

The pro-golfer asked Lindsey Pelas to be his caddie at the Masters par-three tournament if he wins the Houston Open, and to basically everyone’s surprise she said yes.

Hey @LindseyPelas if I win next week in Houston will you be my caddy in the par 3 tournament at The Masters? — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

Ayyyy! Looks like I got some motivation now! https://t.co/PDV5NaIEUC — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 20, 2017

It’s a heck of a long shot for 23-year-old Murray, who hasn’t made the cut in any of his last five tournaments and now needs to win in Houston to make it to Augusta.

Nevertheless, it looks as if Lindsey is taking her potential new role pretty seriously…

Googles what do caddies wear* 😂💕 https://t.co/9SqXXrqe1d — Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) March 20, 2017

What up world 🌎🌎🌎😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 Jeans @fashionnova A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

It may all seem like a long shot, but after tennis star Genie Bouchard went on a date with a fan when she lost a Super Bowl bet on Twitter, we’re pretty convinced it could happen.