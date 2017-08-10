This goat is looking to get arrested ...

A police officer in the US got a little more than he bargained for when he was called to investigate reports of an escaped pony – and instead found an unexpected guest on top of his car.

Captain Joe Beilouny of the Blanchard Police Department in Oklahoma was walking back to his car when he saw a goat happily perched on the bonnet of his vehicle. The goat had no intention to leave.

Despite several attempts, the goat refused to vacate the vehicle until it was carried away by the owner (against its will, obviously).

The animal, of course, was having none of it and when the opportunity presented itself, it quickly hopped back on top of the vehicle.

It must have really, really liked the shiny police car.