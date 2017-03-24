This girl wrote a letter to the council asking it to make a disabled swing for her brother and what happened next will fill you with joy

When South Lanarkshire Council in the UK built a park near Naomi and Isaac Gwynne’s house in Hamilton, Naomi was sad to realise her twin brother wouldn’t be able to use the new swings there.

The eight-year-olds both have autism, but Isaac also has visual impairment due to a brain tumour and severe learning difficulties. And this means he cannot hold on to a normal swing.

But Naomi has managed to get a suitable swing put in place, all thanks to an adorable letter she penned.

New park by my house. My daughter is disgusted there is no swing for her disabled twin brother. Can you help me share this? pic.twitter.com/iVaVHJs3wM — Miriam Gwynne (@GwynneMiriam) March 19, 2017

After realising her brother couldn’t use the original equipment, Naomi took it upon herself to write her local council on his behalf, accusing it of “forgetting” her brother.

Their mum Miriam Gwynne shared the letter on Twitter, which read: “I like the new park but please could you make a disabled swing for it?

Naomi (Miriam Gwynne/PA)

“Isaac, my twin brother, is too big for a baby swing but can’t hold on to the bars of the grown-up swings.

“His favourite thing is a swing and we are both sad. Why did you forget about him? I have drawn a swing he would like. Thank you.”

What makes the whole thing possibly even more adorable is that Miriam says she had no idea Naomi was penning the letter until her daughter asked her how to spell the word “disabled”.

Isaac (Miriam Gwynne/PA)

After Naomi’s plea spread across the internet, a new swing was installed for Isaac. And the picture of the twins at the park together will bring you so much joy.

Talking about how she felt about the new swing, Naomi said: “I am so happy now and we can swing together. It will be so nice. Can I push Isaac on the swing please?”

Exactly the sort of uplifting story we probably all needed to read this week – makes you want to rush out and give your siblings a big hug, doesn’t it?