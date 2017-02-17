This girl wore a disguise so she could see how her friend's first date was going and it's obviously friendship goals
It’s tough when your friend goes on a first date and you have to wait until she can sneakily text you and tell you how it’s going.
But one friend appears to have been proactive about this situation – she found a way to be on the date too.
when your best friend wants to make sure your first date goes well pic.twitter.com/wtwDUH8gMI— dawsyn eubanks (@presleighdawsyn) February 16, 2017
Yep, Twitter user Dawsyn Eubank’s friend Georgia went to some pretty great lengths to see how the date was going… dodgy disguise and all.
Dawsyn had no idea her pal was behind her – until she received a text saying “why aren’t you eating your food”. Creepy, but caring.
That’s it, we’re determined to find ourselves some new friends now.
@presleighdawsyn @_taylorenee @georgia_bryn I WANT TO BE FRIENDS WITH HER SO MUCH— Jo' (@ThislsJo) February 17, 2017
Some people are questioning how real this act of genius can be.
@presleighdawsyn @georgia_bryn THIS CANNOT BE REAL????— Mister Thinny (@_taylorenee) February 16, 2017
But it seems it legit happened.
@_taylorenee @georgia_bryn I wish it wasn't— dawsyn eubanks (@presleighdawsyn) February 16, 2017
So now it’s time to just simply enjoy the ridiculousness of the situation.
@presleighdawsyn pic.twitter.com/MQC6HgxUzm— Benson (@ben_Sunn) February 16, 2017
If Twitter’s anything to go by, it turns out this level of friendship isn’t that rare, though.
@presleighdawsyn @tatumcassill why is this me— letti (@Coletteeyy) February 17, 2017
@Trych_9 @presleighdawsyn @Liz_Barrera7 @SenyMika lol can't say I haven't tried this before— Erin Roessler (@Erin1738) February 17, 2017
@presleighdawsyn @EllieSaint me and @__amberwood when you go on a date— Chole (@chloejasminee) February 17, 2017
And people seem to be feeling inspired when it comes to disguises for creeping on your friend’s date.
@kelbieherrley1 @presleighdawsyn @christinaa_m12 @Kinsey_ellis @morganscott2018 I have fake mustaches in case we need them— Brooke Hamilton (@Bkillinem3) February 17, 2017
@presleighdawsyn @Jordyn_Sandoval @SalcidoRainee @fleming_vanna pls wear mustaches next time 😂😂😂— Maddie D (@maddiedyer111) February 17, 2017
