This girl made her own dress the day before prom and people are really impressed
A 17-year-old girl is getting a lot of praise on Twitter for the prom dress she started making for herself the night before the dance.
Shami Oshun, from California, said she left sorting her outfit to the last minute because she wasn’t sure if she was going to attend.
But the design only took her five hours to make – and the end result is pretty impressive.
#prom2k17 dress made by me✨ pic.twitter.com/IVvo249INW— SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 30, 2017
“I wasn’t sure what I was making,” said Shami. “I was just going step by step and hoping it turned out well. I did have the idea of it being long though.”
Shami, who has her own clothing brand Shami Oshun which she sells online, started making the prom dress by buying some $15 purple tulle.
As the design process went on, she took diamonds from another dress.
She wrote on Twitter that she was “just making stuff up” as she went.
The next day, which was the day of her prom, Shami decided to change the design – she used another dress as a base and started sewing pleats.
Since this is last minute I'm using this other dress I have as a base and now I'm sewing pleats✨ pic.twitter.com/wJzg6L5qkf— SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017
At points, she even started sewing by hand. That’s real dedication – though Shami said she has been sewing for almost 10 years.
But it was surely worth it because this is the end result.
“It was awesome to wear a piece I made,” Shami said. “It made prom even more exciting.”
Her creativity didn’t end there either – the flowers she used on the bottom of the dress were too heavy for the tulle so Shami said it got “super long and I couldn’t dance as well”.
So, halfway through the night she chopped the dress mid prom, and ended up with two outfits in one.
Shami added she got a lot of compliments for her look at prom, which people on Twitter are also loving.
@bluexheeta @darlittta You deeerve a standing ovation wow ✨ pic.twitter.com/XgHOMxUVuB— Katalina🇨🇱🇲🇽🇪🇸 (@whereyoukat) April 30, 2017
@bluexheeta So impressive! And gorgeous! And trendy! And Sexy!— portstreetmom (@portstreetmom) April 30, 2017
@bluexheeta you killed it— highroller (@yagirlsophieg) May 1, 2017
A QUEEN https://t.co/FmH4pFUkMQ— 🐉 (@Emilyjesleth) April 29, 2017
@bluexheeta Followed your tweets about the dress. You're beautiful and ingenious. Hope you had fun at the prom. I wish you the brightest of the future.— Akiko A (@GallifreyOrphan) May 1, 2017
@bluexheeta GIRL. You served not one, but TWO 👏🏼 LOOKS 👏🏼— jaime (@j_kenn1) May 2, 2017
And that’s not all – Shami, who has been selling her “colorful, fun, sophisticated designs” through her brand for two years, added she has been getting a lot of orders since sharing her prom dress on Twitter.
