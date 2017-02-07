This girl discovered her Instagram photo had been catfished and it's going to creep you out

Imagine if you posted a fire selfie on Instagram, only to discover someone else had stolen the image, Photoshopped a different person’s face onto your body and then shared it online.

You’d be a little freaked out, right? Jessica Hunt, from Plymouth, certainly was when it appears that very thing happened to her.

OH MY GOD 😩😩😂😂 that is my body and my house but who's face is that!?!? 😩😂 catfish game is getting silly 😩 pic.twitter.com/a0fQagwi4q — Jessica Hunt (@JessHunt2) February 5, 2017

She tweeted her apparent discovery of a fake social media profile using an altered image of her, saying: “Oh my god, that is my body and my house but who’s face is that!?!? catfish game is getting silly.”

To get more of an idea of what Jessica actually looks like, here’s the original snap – yep, definitely the same stunning sparkly dress and pose – that was shared with her 80,000 followers on Insta.

@verityanneclothing have done it again!😍 I absolutely loved this dress last night ❤️✨ A photo posted by Jessica Hunt (@jesshunt2) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:13am PST

People on Twitter were suitably shocked, but it’s fair to say they could also see the funny side of the catfish.

@JessHunt2 babe this is the funniest thing ever 😂 the effort this person has gone to hahaha!! 🙈😂 — Kayleigh Johnson (@k_leexjx) February 5, 2017

And while the whole thing is creeping us out a little, Jessica seems to kinda admire the efforts the mysterious photo-stealer went to with their editing skills.

@keeleyperkins I'm dying 😩😩😂😂 how do people do this stuff!?! — Jessica Hunt (@JessHunt2) February 5, 2017

Meanwhile, this Twitter user decided to put their Photoshop skills to the test too and make their own edit.

Now that’s what you call a catfish.