This gin tour sounds like an ideal weekend away

Back to Discover Home

A few weeks ago, we learned of a gin school in Louth. You could learn all about the making of gin at Listoke Distillery and even design a flavour profile for your own personal gin.

Now, we have news of another gin related activity if you'd like to go a little further afield.

A company in the UK, Gin Journey is running tours in four cities across the pond - London, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Sound appealing? Here's what's involved.

After you climb on board a Mercedes minibus, your chauffeur takes you and your pals to five different bars and distilleries. At each stop, you get to sample a different craft gin, while also being treated to five gin-based cocktails. And you also have a host – an aptly named Gin Guardian (a role we’d quite like to take on ourselves… hint hint).

Gin Journey London 🍸🤘 #ginjourney #victoryginldn #gin #ginandtonic #london

A photo posted by Silvio D (@baselcityrunner) on

As the team behind Gin Journey put it on their website: “Your host will wax lyrical about the romantic yet tumultuous history of gin and tell the tale of its recent renaissance.” Oooh-er.

So, you’re learning about gin and drinking it at the same time? Now that, friends, is what we call a productive weekend activity.

Wednesday night gin journey with the girls... Ginning!💃🏼 #winning @TheGinBoss @GinJourney #GinJourney

A photo posted by Naomi Jane Mills (@naomijmills) on

If you’re sold on the idea (and really, that’s kinda what we expected) the Gin Journey runs every Saturday, and often weeknights too, and each tour lasts around five hours. Price-wise, you’re looking at around £52 per person, roughly €61, and you can treat yourself to delicious food available along the journey for a little extra too.

*texts friends immediately to see when they next have a free weekend*
KEYWORDS: . travel, Gin, Gin Journey, Lifestyle, travel news

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover