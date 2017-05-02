This gig poster turns laziness into an artform

A cheeky approach to advertising gigs at a pub has gone viral.

The Friars pub in Bridgnorth looked to a friend to design posters for some gigs in May and rather than going for a more traditional look, Dave Blackhurst did something a little different.

Visitors to the loos at the Shropshire pub found themselves looking at a screenshot of a text exchange between the owner and Blackhurst.

(Dave Blackhurst/The Friars)

A photo of one of the posters was shared on image-sharing website Imgur and achieved over 500,000 views.

Of course, it was all a ruse – it isn’t a screenshot of a conversation.

Blackhurst said: “It’s obviously not a real thing… I haven’t got a smartphone.” In fact, when we spoke to him, he was using a Nokia C2.

He told us he was inspired by other text message memes on the internet which made him laugh. The best thing about it is he isn’t even a graphic designer – he made the poster on a text message generator online.

Blackhurst, a copywriter, is happy with the poster going viral, saying: “It’s been up a week, a mate of mine was at the pub yesterday and took a photo of it. I woke up this morning and thought ‘what the hell’s going on here?’”