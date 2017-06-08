This giant water balloon bursting in slow motion is strangely satisfying to watch

If, for you, election season has felt a bit like being slowly crushed by a giant water balloon, this video may just be the perfect antidote to political malaise.

The Slow Mo Guys, renowned for such previous slow-motion capers as “sitting in a big balloon full of water”, and “standing in a big balloon full of air”, bring you their latest offering: “crushed by a giant six-foot water balloon”.

Fans of the duo’s previous escapades will be familiar with the format: the Slow Mo Guys get together and film something visually satisfying in 1,000-frame-per-second cameras and slow them down to watch them back in glorious ultra-high 4k definition.

Feeling the burn (The Slow Mo Guys/YouTube)

This particular episode is every bit as good as the ones that came before it.

Believe it or not, there’s something extremely satisfying about watching a huge rubber balloon bursting litres and litres of water over a man on a trampoline.

And if you missed out on the other Slow Mo Guys adventures, here’s a few more to take your mind off things.

Diving into 1,000 mousetraps

Airbag rainbow explosion

Inside a six-foot air balloon

You’re welcome.