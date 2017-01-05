This giant scrap metal soldier is pretty incredible

An enormous figure of a First World War soldier has been created from scrap metal to commemorate those who died in WWI.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Known as The Haunting, the ghostly figure stands at more than six metres and is made from items including spanners, car jacks, brake discs and horse shoes.

The intricacy and detail in the figure is truly remarkable, and that’s thanks to its creator, artist Martin Galbavy.

It was built at the Dorset Forge and Fabrication near Sherborne and will be open for viewing next year on the centenary of the end of World War I.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)