This giant floating path in China might be the closest you'll ever get to walking on water
07/01/2017 - 12:05:10Back to Discover Home
China’s already got a terrifying-looking glass walkway along the side of a mountain. How do you go one up from that?
Well, the country’s latest eye-boggling engineering feat/tourist attraction/Instagram opportunity lets you walk on water. Kinda.
Behold a 50km-long walkway that floats in the middle of the Hongshui River in Guizhou Province, in the southwest of China.
Amazing #aerial view: World's longest floating path opens to public in SW China. Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks @GWR pic.twitter.com/3RDC9gbp21— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 4, 2017
Need some help with picturing just how big it is? We’re talking twice the length of Manhattan. We repeat: Manhattan.
So it probably won’t surprise you that the infrastructure, which opened to the public on New Year’s Day, has broken a Guinness World Record.
New record: Check out the newly constructed world's longest floating walkway in Luodian, Guizhou, China > https://t.co/XIVBpkjpy1 https://t.co/xeBAtopxsI— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 6, 2017
Oh, and it’s not just us who think the walkway looks worth a visit.
WOW!!!⚡ China opened the world's longest floating walkwayhttps://t.co/J4zPECTY6W— Fatimah (@poetessfatimah) January 6, 2017
*Adds to bucket list*😮https://t.co/nIynAXebt5— Ryan Thomas Woods🌈 (@RyanThomasWoods) January 6, 2017
@XHNews @GWR pic.twitter.com/xhQyEslav4— Fernando Pontes (@fpontes3m1f) January 4, 2017
Just ICYMI when admiring the aerial footage, the pathway is also supported by some floating objects – alright, that’s an understatement, there’s 222,500 of them – including what appear to be some seriously giant rubber ducks and some seriously fun-looking slides.
We’re easily pleased.
Join the conversation - comment here