This giant floating path in China might be the closest you'll ever get to walking on water

China’s already got a terrifying-looking glass walkway along the side of a mountain. How do you go one up from that?

Well, the country’s latest eye-boggling engineering feat/tourist attraction/Instagram opportunity lets you walk on water. Kinda.

Behold a 50km-long walkway that floats in the middle of the Hongshui River in Guizhou Province, in the southwest of China.

Amazing #aerial view: World's longest floating path opens to public in SW China. Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks @GWR pic.twitter.com/3RDC9gbp21 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 4, 2017

Need some help with picturing just how big it is? We’re talking twice the length of Manhattan. We repeat: Manhattan.

So it probably won’t surprise you that the infrastructure, which opened to the public on New Year’s Day, has broken a Guinness World Record.

New record: Check out the newly constructed world's longest floating walkway in Luodian, Guizhou, China > https://t.co/XIVBpkjpy1 https://t.co/xeBAtopxsI — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 6, 2017

Oh, and it’s not just us who think the walkway looks worth a visit.

WOW!!!⚡ China opened the world's longest floating walkwayhttps://t.co/J4zPECTY6W — Fatimah (@poetessfatimah) January 6, 2017

Just ICYMI when admiring the aerial footage, the pathway is also supported by some floating objects – alright, that’s an understatement, there’s 222,500 of them – including what appear to be some seriously giant rubber ducks and some seriously fun-looking slides.

