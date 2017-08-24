This giant bee hive found in a UK home is something of nightmares

A swarm of bees built a giant nest has been found in the loft of an 18th century house after going unnoticed for several years.

It wasn’t until honey started dripping into the room below that they realised something was up.

The honey found its way into light fittings and could be seen oozing through the ceiling in one of the bathrooms at the Grade II-listed home in Leicestershire.

A spokeswoman from the British Beekeepers Association said it was a "well established" colony and had probably been there for a long period of time.

She added that certain bee species "love high up dark spaces".

It treated the damage caused by the sheer volume of honey in a similar way to a water claim.