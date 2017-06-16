This genius dad replaced his baby's lunchbox with a toolbox and it's a game-changer

We get it – a Frozen-themed lunchbox isn’t for everyone. But for dad Mark Hoyle, a Tupperware alternative wasn’t going to cut it for his little lad’s packed lunch.

After losing his baby son’s lunchbox, dad-blogger Hoyle was sent out by his wife to replace it and the events that followed were equal parts hilarious and pure genius.

His son couldn’t be more pleased (Pic: Mark Hoyle)

He said: “The tool box was born when I lost my little lad’s lunch box and was sent out for a replacement by the missus.

“I wasn’t prepared to pay a tenner for one so was forced to improvise…and there was only one place to try. The rest of course is history.”

It only took one glance at the disappointing, but expensive, cartoon-themed options in the supermarket to spark a better idea.

And that’s how Hoyle ended up in a hardware store.

The lunchbox innovation isn’t even the best part – the £4 toolbox doubles up as a toy box on the other side.

His wife eventually came round to the idea (Mark Hoyle)

The invention has quickly become the envy of his wife’s coffee club.

The blogger, who had been chronicling his dad-ventures on his LadBaby Youtube channel for over a year, said: “The missus wasn’t too impressed at first but now she loves it.

“It’s the lunchbox she’s used for the kid every day AND it’s even been welcomed into the inner circles of her friends at coffee club.”

(Mark Hoyle)

Hoyle, who says his transition from “lad to dad” hasn’t always been easy, already has fans globally.

He said: “All the response from around the world has been incredible and everywhere I go I have people asking me about the ‘toolbox lunchbox’.”

Mark, we salute you for the ultimate storage solution.