This genius cat skilfully hides from your prying eyes in a dresser drawer - by closing it from the inside

Back to Discover Home

Cats pretty much rule the world and no-one knows this better than Loki.

A 40-second video uploaded on YouTube shows the clever feline opening a dresser drawer and climbing into it in a way that will put your own hiding skills to shame.

And to top it all, the four-legged furball manages to close the drawer from the inside.

Loki, you’re a genius.

Omaze GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Discover & Share this Omaze GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Cat, Drawers, Loki the Cat, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover