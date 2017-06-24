This genius cat skilfully hides from your prying eyes in a dresser drawer - by closing it from the inside
Cats pretty much rule the world and no-one knows this better than Loki.
A 40-second video uploaded on YouTube shows the clever feline opening a dresser drawer and climbing into it in a way that will put your own hiding skills to shame.
And to top it all, the four-legged furball manages to close the drawer from the inside.
Loki, you’re a genius.
