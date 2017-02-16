This generator answers the burning question: How would Sean Spicer say your name?

As White House press secretary, it’s kind of in Sean Spicer’s job description to get the names of world leaders right.

Unfortunately for good old Spicer, he’s made not one but two slip-ups in his first few weeks on the job: calling the Australian premier Malcolm Trumble instead of Malcolm Turnbull, and mistakenly thinking that Canada’s Justin Trudeau was actually called Joe.

As you can imagine, the internet went wild with memes and jokes each time Spicer misspoke. Perhaps the best thing we’ve seen so far is The Sydney Morning Herald’s generator which helps you “Spicer-ize” your name.

It really is as simple as that: all you do is type out your name and the generator will magically produce what they think Spicer’s unique take on it would be.

And people have been having a lot of fun with the new tool.

For some, it’s not the first time they’ve heard their name Spicer-ized.

And then one person decided to put in some familiar names – see if you can guess who they might be.

Sometimes it’s the little things that really brighten your day.
