This gay men's choir faced down homophobia in the best way

A choir has faced down hate with song by giving an impromptu performance to homophobic protesters.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC were leaving a pride festival they had performed at in Knoxville, Tennessee when they encountered anti-gay protesters holding signs which read “God hates your sin” and “homo sex is a sin”.

Instead of reacting angrily, or walking away, the group decided to do what they do best, and sing to the protesters.

“These people were obviously there in protest, holding signs with hateful, derogatory statements, and the only way to counter that peacefully is with love,” says Thea Kano, 51, the artistic director of the choir.

“We do that with our voices, combined as one, in harmony. After crossing four lanes of traffic we encircled one protester in particular and sang to him. The louder he shouted, the louder we sang.”

The choir sang a variety of songs, starting with the song Make Them Hear You, from the musical Ragtime.

“It has been our anthem for several years, and we sing it at every outreach event. The lyrics remind us all of the importance of sharing our story to broaden the understanding and acceptance of each other’s differences.”

The longer they sang, the more members of the public pitched up to watch and support. “By the time we finished singing, 50-100 people had gathered around, some sing along, and many were videoing us on their phones,” says Kano.

“We finished with the National Anthem, and a woman moved her way into the circle, waving a Pride flag. It was powerful.”

(Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC/PA)

The choir ended the performance in goosebump-inducing style by joining hands and raising them in the air.

A video of the incident on the chorus’ Facebook page has been watched over 200,000 times.

It comes at a time when many LGBTQ rights are under threat in the US, according to Kano. “We are all deeply concerned that the clock seems to be turning back for equal rights.

“At the same time, we are empowered, as we stand on the shoulders of all who have been doing this kind of work for decades and more.”

The performance at Knoxville Pride was part of a six-state Southern Equality Tour to take their message of acceptance and equality to LGBTQ celebrations and pride events in the southern states of the US.

“Until the day when all people are respected as they come, GMCW will continue to raise our voice—for those who are going through a difficult time, for those who have been bullied or harassed in submission, for those in fear of their jobs or, worse, their lives, and for those who are doing the work where it is needed most,” says Kano.

“We never know who’s listening to us – whether in person or online – who needs to hear our message.”