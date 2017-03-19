This gas Just Eat order sums up everyone right about now
After a long few days of toasting our patron saint, it’s safe to say we have all been feeling a little fragile at some point of the weekend.
And we all know the only thing that cures those fragile feels are fresh PJs, a shower, the couch, munchies and the idea of not having to leave the house until work the next day.
We mean not moving a single inch, even if it means adding a note to your takeaway order.
Chloe, who works in Firehouse Pizza in Booterstown, tweeted this picture of someone who did just that.
I'm screaming I love my job pic.twitter.com/7PKGgekJXC— chloe (@cxloe) March 16, 2017
Ask and you shall receive.
@HeyAimeeMonroe he actually did 😂— chloe (@cxloe) March 18, 2017
Everybody loves a trier.
H/T: LovinDublin
