This Galway pub is planning an epic Easter Sunday lock-in

This Easter, one pub in Galway will be trying to revive an Irish tradition: the Holy Hour lock-in.

Not that long ago, pubs around the country were required to close between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday afternoons. Rather than kick oput their customers for those two hours, many pubs just closed the doors and allowed the regulars to carry on inside. In 2000, the law was abolished under the Intoxicating Liquor Act, but it seems some people miss their Sunday sessions.

"Holy Hour lock-ins every Sunday used to be the craic in Ireland," says Craic & Divilment, who are organising the event in The Blue Note pub on Easter Sunday.

"The Blue Note Galway is closing the gates, bringing down the blinds and inviting you in for two hours of drinking, BBQing, raving, quizzing and blasphemy until the priest comes to clear the place at 4."