This Galway pub is offering a free bar if it rains on the first day of summer

Oh Ireland - the only country in the world where you can experience four seasons in one day.

Rain, wind, sun, hail and that’s just in a single morning.

To battle this, one Galway pub has decided to try some reverse psychology with the weather gods - all in a bid to try to change the predicted forecast for the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend.

“I'm willing to take the greatest gamble of the century by announcing that if it rains in Loughrea on the first day of summer, May 1 2017 you will not have to pay for beverages,” McNamee’s pub in Loughrea announced on their Facebook page.

Before continuing: “I have decided to fundamentally change your mindset. Let's flip things right around - instead of going through the five stages of an Irish summer: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. Lets accept our horrible summer weather conditions and start praying for rain.

To jump on the bandwagon, you’ll need to get your name on the guest list and secure yourself a boarding pass.

To do this, just like the pub’s page, share the above post and tag three friends.

You have to give them an A+ for effort and luckly for us, as always, it looks like rain, Ted.