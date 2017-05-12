This Galway hotel offers a ‘doggie package’ so you can bring your pet on its own little holiday

Do you ever find yourself packing for holidays while trying your best to ignore those puppy dog eyes (literally) at the end of your bed?

Or feeling the pangs of guilt when you drop your four-legged friend to the kennels?

Well, the Ardilaun Hotel in Galway offers a ‘Doggy Package’ so you can now bring your pet with you - on its own little holiday.

The hotel, located 1km from the city and Salthill beach, offers a four-star service for your pet - including a bowl, their own welcome letter and a treat.

All you need to bring is bedding and food, they say “we provide everything else”.

The pet-friendly rooms are location in the gardens, so you’ll have easy access when the need arises and there's a nice little playground for them too!

As they say themselves, "one of the few Galway hotels to realise that you can’t have a family break, without all of the family".

A round of a paws, Ardilaun.