This furious newsreader went on an epic tantrum over colleague wearing the same colour dress as her
Matching outfits are a general no-no in the glamorous world of television and this behind-the-scenes moment shows things can get pretty heated when TV presenters turn up in same-coloured outfits.
Australian news presenter Amber Sherlock found herself in a similar situation when she realised both she and her co-host Julie Snook were wearing white dresses.
And things got heated.
The 9 News Now newsreader’s furious reaction to her co-worker was caught on camera before they went on-air.
The video shows Sherlock demanding that her colleague puts on a different colour jacket as psychologist Sandy Rae listens in on the awkward exchange.
“I need Julie to put on a jacket because we’re all in white,” she states. “I asked her before we came on, Julie you need to put a jacket on.”
To which Snook responds: “I’ve been flat out, I haven’t had time.”
The exchange continues until Snook is back on camera wearing the jacket. The incident has since sparked a hashtag campaign in Snook’s defence:
Best. Screengrab. Ever. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie https://t.co/lmbYyOt5QO pic.twitter.com/mW6wxWnBMe— Daniel Sankey (@Daniel_Sankey) January 12, 2017
Despite the 45 degree Aussie heat tomorrow, I'll wear my white shirt with an unnecessary black blazer #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie #teamjulie— Amigurumi-Zoo (@AmigurumiZoo) January 12, 2017
I'm wearing white tomorrow. Nobody better copy me. #putyourblazersonforjulie— Graham (@grey_yum) January 12, 2017
Amber Sherlock was hospitalised after seeing this. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie pic.twitter.com/3YCxxCreDN— Sean Woodland (@sean_woodland) January 12, 2017
Can whoever put the Amber Sherlock/Julie Snook video online get a late nomination for Australian of the Year #putyourblazersonforjulie— Peter Phoebe (@EatDrinkCricket) January 12, 2017
Sherlock has changed her social media accounts to private since the clip surfaced online. She admitted she “probably overreacted” under pressure, telling 9Honey: “Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times.”
“It’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.”
Meanwhile, Snook revealed she and Sherlock were actually good friends, despite the awkward exchange.
“What can I say? Amber and I just really love white!” she said. “Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her. News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen.”
