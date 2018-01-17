This frisbee gliding endlessly across a frozen pond will mesmerise you

Many sights might be deemed relaxing, from sunrises to waves crashing upon the sand, but it’s safe to say a frisbee disc gliding across a frozen pond isn’t a classic of the genre.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly what this 82-second video is: a soothing minute and a half documenting the journey of one frisbee across Great Pond in Cape Elizabeth, USA.

Are you sitting comfortably?

According to Shea Gunther, who filmed the video, the disc moved entirely due to the wind.

“I had noticed that the wind caught the disc while throwing it around with my kids,” said Shea. “So I took out my camera to try to catch a shot.

“Luckily, I had a good throw and the video resulted. I would say my throwing skills are better than my skating skills though. I play a lot of ultimate frisbee.”

Endurance frisbee skating. There’s one event you won’t see at the 2018 Winter Olympics.