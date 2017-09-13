This friendship between a dog and a kitten will brighten your day

A fully-grown dog has struck up an unlikely friendship with a five-week-old kitten at an animal shelter.

Barney the labrador has decided he is top dog when it comes to kittensitting little Ava – and it’s a sight to behold.

Take a moment to just breathe that in.

Barney was dropped off by owners who could no longer care for him at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s London centre in 2014 – where head nurse Rachel Ab’dee fell in love with him and adopted him.

So lovely to see this. May they be homed together💕xxx — Jan Montgomery (@JanMontgomery18) September 12, 2017

Hi Sophie, lovely Barney has been rehomed by one of our team. But he's very happy to lend a paw for kittens in need. 🙂 — BatterseaDogs&Cats (@BDCH) September 12, 2017

“Barney adores Ava and can’t wait to come into Battersea every morning so he can see her,” said Ab’dee.

“It’s great for Ava, too, because she doesn’t have a mother or brothers or sisters, so Barney has become her best friend and favourite playmate.

“It’s wonderful to see them so happy together and to know that their most difficult days are behind them.”