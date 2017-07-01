This fried chicken-lover tweeted KFC for over a year to get his favourite item back on the menu
There’s nothing more heartbreaking than having your favourite fast food item taken off the menu. It’s so tragic an occurrence that it actually seems like a huge oversight that an Oscar-worthy movie hasn’t yet been made about it.
But now out of such a story of misery comes triumph, all thanks to sheer persistence.
When 30-year-old Farhan Borst’s favourite Hot Devil drumlets were taken off the KFC menu, he wasn’t going to take the disappointment lying down.
Instead, he launched a full-on Twitter campaign on the unsuspecting KFC to get his beloved Hot Devil drumlets back.
@KFC_SG the double down was good tho ill give u that. but hot devil drumlet's best.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 14, 2017
my favourite comfort food is the hot devil drumlets.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 26, 2017
on a serious note tho, Chizza by @KFC_SG is damn bad.. bring back hot devil drumlets!— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 24, 2017
Farhan, from Singapore, started tweeting KFC around February last year but it was in August that he really stepped up his game. He says: “It was just to remind them that the best promotional item is/was/ever will be the Hot Devil drumlets.”
Whilst Farhan loves all fried chicken, he said: “These drumlets are special. Trust.” You can’t argue with that.
u know what's even hotter? Hot devil drumlets.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) November 15, 2016
@KFC_SG been waiting literal years for hot devil drumlets. CMON MAN. yall know ive been tweeting to you about this...— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 14, 2017
@KFC_SG cmon it's not that hot. Hot Devils. Bring it back. That was clutch— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 24, 2016
There’s also a bit of nostalgia attached to them. “These drumlets were introduced about at least 15 years ago when I was a little dude and my brother and I would always get them,” Farhan said. “So this food definitely gives me some great childhood memories.”
Some of the tweets show Farhan’s frustration.
@KFC_SG can u guys please for the love of God bring back the hot devil drumlets.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) February 12, 2016
u know what's too good to be true? the return of hot devil drumlets— Farhan (@farthestofhans) December 19, 2016
im hangry coz you guys wont bring back the Hot Devil Drumlets.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) October 20, 2016
And in others you can sense his sadness.
Why can't KFC'S hot devils be a permanent thing— Farhan (@farthestofhans) September 12, 2014
hot devil drumlets pls.— Farhan (@farthestofhans) August 26, 2016
Luckily, Farhan’s efforts didn’t fall on deaf ears. This week he got a private message from none other than KFC on Instagram saying that his prayers were finally being answered.
He said: “I felt it was a prank at first when they DM’d me, but when I clicked on their profile and saw that verified tick I was speechless for about 0.5 seconds and excited immediately after.”
Farhan will be receiving his beloved Hot Devil drumlets on Wednesday, and no doubt someone’s working on the script for the movie adaptation right now.
Luckily, this one has a happy ending.
