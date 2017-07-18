This Fox News newsflash over a Trump press conference was like seeing a meme being made in real time

The latest attempt by Republican senators to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act ended in defeat, prompting President Trump to declare he was going to “let Obamacare fail”.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

However, it was the Fox News breaking news graphic which really got people talking. And meme-ing.

The US president, in his characteristically defiant manner, insisted that the Republicans’ day will come when it comes to passing their healthcare bill to override President Barack Obama’s law.

After he asserted that “eventually, we will get something done,” the graphic which followed quickly spread.

Make America Eventually Get Something Done pic.twitter.com/8ZjEEIxbPr — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 18, 2017

When my editor asks where my draft is pic.twitter.com/OFuSVCOR7w — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 18, 2017

inspiring campaign slogan — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 18, 2017

WATCH: @POTUS says he is “disappointed” at the collapse of the GOP health care bill to repeal and replace #ObamaCare. pic.twitter.com/XCdmGYHNei — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2017

The setback in Trump’s quest to establish a new healthcare bill follows another attempt earlier this year, which overshadowed his 100-days landmark.

Some four out of 52 Republican Senators had proposed to block the measure, leading to the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, conceding defeat and stating the proposed legislation “will not be successful”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The GOP have worked to replace former President Obama’s healthcare law since 2010.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he and the Republicans were “not going to own” Obamacare.

He added: “I am disappointed because for so many years we’ve been hearing repeal and replace.

“I’m sitting in the Oval office right next door, pen in hand, waiting to sign something and I’ll be waiting and, eventually, we’re gonna get something done and it’s gonna be very good.

“Obamacare is a big failure and it has to be changed.”