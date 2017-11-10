This five-year-old’s tearful response to the new John Lewis ad is priceless

The new John Lewis Christmas advert is proving to be a tearjerker.

But for one five-year-old girl, the department store’s 2017 offering – the story of a young boy Joe and Moz, the monster who lives under his bed – proved a bit too much.

John Lewis Christmas Ad Reaction of a 5 Year Old!😍❤️😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/pNXksjmWB2 — Vicky Finley (@vfinley72) November 10, 2017

Vicky Finley, 45, posted a video showing her daughter Ella’s tearful response to the two-minute ad after they watched it together.

In it, a crying Ella explains why the advert made her sad, saying: “Because the monster went back home and I don’t like it.”

The ad shows Joe’s developing friendship with Moz as they hang out together after the bedroom lights go off, and the detrimental effect it has on the boy’s life in the daytime.

At the end, Joe receives a nightlight for Christmas, apparently from Moz, after which the monster is seemingly no longer under the bed.

Vicky explained: “She loved it but just wanted the monster to come back.”

Vicky Finley said she and daughter Ella are both ‘blubberers’ (Vicky Finley/PA)

She added: “We look forward to the Christmas adverts coming every year. My older sons and husband wait for my reaction every year and roll their eyes as I always cry at them all and it seems that I’ve passed this on to Ella.

“So now they’ve got two blubberers to contend with, which they find hilarious.”

One man who’s likely to be delighted with the response is the ad’s director, Michel Gondry, who won an Oscar as a writer of the film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

He said of the ad: “When I told my ex-girlfriend I was doing the next John Lewis Christmas film she said, ‘You have big shoes to fill, this John Lewis commercial must make people cry, don’t forget’. Last week I showed it to her and she cried. Phew.”

Clearly she’s not the only one.