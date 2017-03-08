This five-year-old spelling bee champ puts even adults to shame

Do you know what the word “jnana” means? Nope, us neither. Even harder still: if someone said that word to you, do you think you’d be able to spell it?

We thought not – and yet that’s exactly what a five-year-old did to win the Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

Edith Fuller is now the youngest person ever to be headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, beating 53 other kids (who were as old as 14) to claim the top prize.

What’s perhaps cutest about the video is every time Edith nails a word, she high fives her competitor who looks to be a lot older than her.

Here is the list of words 5-yr old Edith Fuller had to spell correctly to advance to National Spelling Bee in Washington DC. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/4nRoJPU7LK — Brian Sanders (@BrianKJRH) March 6, 2017

Edith is now headed to Washington DC to compete in the National Spelling Bee, and judging by her performance in this competition she’ll have little trouble when faced by big words.

She cruised through “perestroika” (which according to Merriam-Webster means “the policy of economic and governmental reform instituted by Mikhail Gorbachev in the Soviet Union during the mid-1980s”) and even “panglossian” didn’t seem to phase her (“marked by the view that all is for the best in this best of possible worlds”).

And FYI: “jnana” means “path of knowledge”. Of course.