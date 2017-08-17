This five-year-old sent a rocket design to Nasa and got an inspirational reply

A five-year-old boy who sent plans for a space rocket to Nasa has received a pretty epic reply.

Idris Hylton, from Hertfordshire in England, sent a picture of a rocket with “Nasa” written on it – along with a letter asking the space explorers to create the craft.

(Jamal Hylton/Twitter)

“To Nasa, I made a letter for you to report about,” he wrote. “This rocket is for you. Please make it and send it to an astronaut in space.

“I will fly my rocket to space for Nasa. Please can I have an astronaut licence. From Idris aged 4” (Idris turned five in July).

Idris’ father Jamal told the Press Association that his son says his rocket design will “fly faster”.

Jamal initially sent his son’s letter by post to Nasa’s headquarters in Washington DC, but wasn’t sure he would get a reply so also tweeted it to Nasa’s Twitter account.

My 5 year old sent his #rocket design to #NASA. Checks the post daily for the "astronaut licence" he requested. 🌌 🚀 @NASA pic.twitter.com/CP4sfT9rwS — Jamal Hylton (@JamalUnchained) July 19, 2017

After a couple of tries, sure enough one of Nasa’s staff saw Jamal’s posts and contacted him before sending a written reply to Idris.

(Jamal Hylton/Twitter)

Kevin DeBruin, Systems Engineer from the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory, thanked Idris for his design and said such creative work “is the start to a great future astronaut who can pilot a rocket”.

“We encourage aspiring young individuals like yourself to fully apply yourself and give 110% so that you may one day join us,” wrote Kevin. “Nasa looks forward to the next group of people with new bright ideas like yours and a love for space exploration.”

Kevin encouraged Idris to work hard and be enthusiastic in school, and wished him the best of luck in his “journey towards space”. He even sent him some Nasa stickers to boot.

It’s fair to say this made for a pretty happy five-year-old.

(Jamal Hylton)

“Idris went crazy when it came through the post,” said Jamal. “He phoned me at work shouting ‘Dad, Nasa replied’.

“We’re going to go out and get a frame on the weekend and put it on the wall near his spaceship pictures.

“The best thing is that he’s now set on a career as an astronaut or engineer, and the letter from Kevin DeBruin has inspired him to believe it’s possible.”

My little boy's delighted with his reply from #NASA. Thanks @fitrocketsci at @NASA @NASAJPL for inspiring his dream to be an astronaut 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lR1BkvVsij — Jamal Hylton (@JamalUnchained) August 17, 2017

Oh, and it turns out this excitement for space exploration runs in the family too.

Jamal’s seven-year-old son Eesa has been making designs of his own.

Don’t be surprised if you see a Hylton in space in the not too distant future…