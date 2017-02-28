This five-year-old has dressed up as an inspiring black woman every day of Black History Month

As the last day of February, today marks the end of Black History Month and a five-year-old paid tribute in one of the most powerful ways we’ve seen.

Each day Cristi Jones dressed up her daughter Lola as an inspiring black woman and posted the pictures on Twitter.

First up was Nina Simone, and the way that Lola perfectly mirrors the famous singer is really striking.

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

Cristi lives in Kent, Washington, and told The Huffington Post: “I tried to pick a diverse group with varied backgrounds. I wanted to highlight their accomplishments, regardless of their personal or political views. She just needs to know how they affected the world, so I picked women that could teach her a lesson in some way.”

It’s not only powerful women from history who are featured, but also inspiring women from today: just check out this recreation of ballet star Misty Copeland.

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

There is a powerful message throughout the photo series, as you are sharply reminded of the significance of Black History Month.

This photo of poet Maya Angelou is accompanied by the poignant quote: “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

Lola’s costumes are seriously on point as well – our favourite might be her astronaut outfit as Dr Mae Jemison.

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

It’s not only black rights and gender equality that Cristi is fighting for, but also LGBT rights – as seen in this photo of LGBT advocate Coretta Scott King (Martin Luther King’s wife).

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

One of the most iconic pictures in the whole series has to be this one of Rosa Parks.

(Cristi Smith-Jones)

Lola isn’t the only person Cristi has managed to inspire in her photo series.

Talk about Black Girl Magic.
KEYWORDS: Black History Month, Feminism

 

