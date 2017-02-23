This fitness blogger shows weight really is just a number by sharing photos of her dramatic transformation
For most of us, our scales are the ultimate guide that show whether we have lost weight or not.
But one woman is on a mission to prove that the digits you see on your scales every time you weigh yourself are only mere numbers.
Adrienne Osun shared before and after photos of her dramatic transformation on Instagram and although her body looks radically different in the ‘after’ photo, Adrienne says she only lost two pounds.
Yes. Really 1 pound... fat vs muscle. GUYS!! I am so excited I should have my PDF/Ebook done next week 😬🙏🏼 I want you guys to have it before the 1st🎉 Here is a little sneak peek inside.... "If I could go back in time and tell myself something (and if I could tell you something)..... it would be to STOP. Stop the dieting/bingeing cycle. Get your booty to the gym and lift some heavy things. The number on the scale doesn't matter, it doesn't make you any more or less beautiful, strong, or successful. A healthy relationship with food and the desire to exercise ingrained in you from you being consistent will far more benefit you than any diet ever will." pic on right is today💕 ❤️ The reason I post these is to show ladies this! I almost cried last week when @momsavinggrace posted her progress pic at the same weight. She said she was about to give up when she saw my pic comparing my body composition and decided to keep going and she's killing it. KEEP GOING GIRLS!!!! ❤️👏🏼💯
“If I could go back in time and tell myself something (and if I could tell you something)… it would be to STOP,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “Stop the dieting/bingeing cycle. Get your booty to the gym and lift some heavy things.”
Following a fitness regime that included weightlifting and intermittent fasting, the mother-of-four dropped several dress sizes, without losing much weight.
The comments I get are unreal 😒😠 I never post two of these pics back to back but this one is for all you sweet souls that stuck up for me, left me sweet comments, and sent me messages saying these help you so much. 💞 Here's a REAL side view for you. NO I WASN'T PREGNANT on the left 😂 the right was this morning. No dieting, just heavy lifting, which is anaerobic and uses stored fat for fuel, and intermittent fasting which also taps into stored fat especially from the belly, and hitting protein. I lost fat and gained muscle which made my weight pretty much stay the same but as you can see I've lost a lot of inches and dress sizes. I'll be answering questions I got in my story today 😘😘 Negative comments get deleted and ppl blocked 🙂🙂🙂
The secret, she says, lies in body recomposition.
As muscle is denser than fat it can often weigh more but, at the same time, take up less space in your body.
Which is why sometimes people gain weight but lose body mass when they start exercising.
Using herself as an example, Adrienne told those who are aspiring to be fitter and healthier not to be discouraged if the scale don’t budge.
“It’s not all or nothing,” she wrote in her blog. “If you miss one day, go the next. If your diet isn’t perfect that’s OK, keep going.
“Don’t obsess over the scale. You are focusing on your body building muscle and losing fat. The scale may not change!”
