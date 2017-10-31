This fishing catch turned into a powerful message against littering

When Adam Turnbull caught a fish at Strathcona Park in Medicine Hat, Alberta, he first thought his catch had been the subject of an attack from another fish.

Sadly, it was something far more easily preventable that had caused this creature to suffer.

(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

“I was blown away,” said Adam, a 28-year-old carpenter. “I thought the fish had been attacked by another fish until I noticed the plastic.

“My first thought was: how is this alive?”

(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

But it was alive, albeit presumably in a lot of pain. Adam explained that the plastic was a Powerade wrapper which he believed had been wrapped around the fish for some time.

“At a young age I believe it swam through it unknowingly and it became stuck on the fish, which grew with the obstruction,” he said.

“I removed it with scissors, then I put the fish back and it took off like a dart. I’ve been told by a biologist this fish will likely thrive now.”

(Adam Turnbull/@thehorseshoekid)

Hopefully it does indeed thrive after having been rescued, and Adam had a message for others after he freed this fish from its plastic prison.

“My message is simple: think twice before you litter,” he said. “Your effects may not be seen to you, but can cause tragedy.”