This firm wants you to immortalise your favourite tweets by framing them

Some tweets are just so awesome, they just need to be hung on the wall like works of art.

Which is why this company wants to frame them and sell them to you – so you can immortalise these tweets forever.

Framed Tweets is offering the Twitter-loving public a chance to purchase stylish framed prints of their favorite tweets.

(Framed Tweets screenshot)

You can pretty much order a framed version of any tweet you like – whether it is your own or any other tweet that may have caught your eye.

The company’s website says: “We frame tweets in a beautiful, ornate golden frame, printed on high quality paper with archival matting.

(Framed Tweets screenshot)

“It’s art for the 21st century.”

If you are looking for inspiration, Framed Tweets handily offers a vast collection of tweets to choose from, with categories like Celebrities, Humour, Brand Fails, and Inspirational.

(Framed Tweets screenshot)

From Jaden Smith’s stream-of-consciousness tweets to Ellen DeGeneres’s famous Oscar selfie, no important tweet will ever disappear into oblivion.

Bear in mind though, videos and GIFs won’t give you the best results.

(Framed Tweets screenshot)

In case you are wondering what prompted Framed Tweets to kick-start this new venture, its website explains: “People love tweets. They also love framing stuff. So we decided to put the two together.”

You know what to do.