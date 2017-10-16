This fire service parodied Dirty Dancing and it’s actually quite funny

Kent Fire and Rescue Service have come up with a unique way to remind people to test their smoke alarms.

Their homage to 1987 classic film Dirty Dancing – with firefighter Nathan Pavey and watch manager Joanne Gilham stepping into the roles of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Nobody puts fire safety in the corner! Keep having the time of your life – test your smoke alarm weekly #DirtyDancing #1987 pic.twitter.com/yA8mYOdrPm — Kent Fire and Rescue (@kentfirerescue) October 14, 2017

It’s great to see that famous lift being put to good use.

Pavey and Gilham’s dance has been warmly appreciated online.

I have no idea how they kept their faces straight but this is brilliant 🤣👨‍🚒👩‍🚒 https://t.co/hUB5fRP6Dk — Chappers 🐾🐝 (@Chappers2013) October 14, 2017

Despite the excellent message though, one user raised a concern about the message.

I can't lift my wife! Will the local crew be able to help? — john shorter (@johnshorter1) October 14, 2017

It's all about technique, John. — Kent Fire and Rescue (@kentfirerescue) October 14, 2017

Get practising, John.