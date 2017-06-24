This fidget spinner made out of cars has to be seen to be believed

New trends are as common as fish in the ocean, and this year the biggest trend is the fidget spinner.

The cheap, magnetic toy has sold out in stores across the country and even after a few months, they are still proving to be hugely popular.

These Russian lads have taken the fidget spinner craze to a new level and built one out of the front ends of three cars.

The result...well...it looks fun if nothing else.

Probably a case of having too much time on their hands and not enough to be doing.

Don't listen to the voices in your heads, lads!