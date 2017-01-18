This farmer's marriage proposal has raised the bar for all men

Love just isn't love, without a cow romantically spray-painted with a marriage proposal.

Well, for one couple, it really must be love.

Tyrone farmer Ashley Farrell took this rather unique and 100% Irish approach to asking his girlfriend Anna Martin to marry him.

The magic kicked off on Christmas Eve when Anna was led out to the cow shed to get her Christmas present: a lovely calf.

But lucky Anna got more than she bargained for when she got to the shed, as she walked towards the calf in the pen with it's mother, the cow turned around and she saw a message spray-painted on it's torso: 'Marry me'

Short, sweet and to the point.

No messin'

The surprise didn't stop there, when Anna turned around she saw Ashley down on one knee with ring in hand.

Swoon.

According to an interview with Mashable Anna said that Ashley was a typical farmer and it was a “very pleasant surprise” to see him be so “creative”.

Awh!

Congratulations to the happy couple!