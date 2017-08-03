This epic animation takes you on a high-octane adventure down YouTube memory lane

Alan Becker has made his name making exquisitely entertaining animations on YouTube, but with his latest creation he takes on the very platform he works on – YouTube itself.

The epic tale features two plucky stickmen and a relentless barrage of classic viral videos, which took Alan 14 months to source. Sadly for Alan’s stickmen though, you’ll soon see entertainment quickly turns to conflict…

And breathe…

Alan’s film has quickly received tens of thousands of hits since being posted on Thursday, and with previous videos such as Animation vs. Minecraft receiving more than 70 million views, you can be sure the attention on Alan’s latest creation is going to soar.

As you can imagine, Alan’s 16-minute epic took a lot of work to make too – including having to contact every viral video creator featured in the video beforehand. Here he is in a behind-the-scenes look at his work to explain.

A very 21st century masterpiece – well done Alan!