This email from 2012 spookily predicts Donald Trump's presidency

In 2012, the idea of businessman and reality star Donald Trump becoming president of the US would have seemed like a mad idea…but not for the savvier amongst us.

In that year, you were probably busy watching the Olympics or following Barack Obama’s road to re-election against Mitt Romney. But not so for brothers Judd and Ryan Markowitz, who were preoccupied with writing a rather unusual loan contract.

Judd was borrowing money from Ryan, and there was a list of crazy eventualities which would waive loan repayments, from “the world comes to an end” to “Jesus, Biggie, or Tupac comes back to life”.

My brother gave me a real loan in 2012. This is an actual contract between us. He just found it. Look at the bullet third to last. pic.twitter.com/ozbaKUFxQe — Judd (@AnarchyNoww) February 17, 2017

Oh yeah: and one of the other seemingly far-fetched and ridiculous eventualities was the scenario in which Donald Trump becomes president. Pretty spooky stuff, right?

Some of the more pedantic amongst us on Twitter were quick to point out the flaws in the contract (it says Trump will become president in 2016 not 2017), but that doesn’t seem to bother Judd all that much.

People are pointing out obvious flaws in the contract. I'm no lawyer, and my brother is a man of honor, and we can agree on intent. pic.twitter.com/4vAurziLIA — Judd (@AnarchyNoww) February 17, 2017

It shows just how much can change in a mere few years. And hey – Judd’s the real winner here, having saved $2,000.