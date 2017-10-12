This elaborate Airbnb in Canada is entirely dedicated to Wes Anderson’s films
Wes Anderson’s films are so immersive, it can feel like you’re almost in them yourself. Now, you actually can be – thanks to this Airbnb listing in Canada.
The director’s aesthetic is incredibly distinct, as seen in The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel – think precise patterns, specific colour palettes, nostalgia and stylistic framing. His films are a visual feast, and the perfect inspiration for decorating a house.
Dayna Winter is the house’s host, writing in the listing: “I always wanted to be a Tenenbaum.” She’s themed every room after a different Anderson film, saying, “This house is a love letter to him, and an ever-evolving design project.” The house is located in the rural town of Picton, which is in Prince Edward County, Ontario and can sleep four film buffs.
Even if you’re not a Wes Anderson fan, the house is still a delight – but if you are, you’ll be blown away by the level of care and detail Winter has dedicated to it. Here are the elaborately decorated rooms, all dedicated to his films.
The lounge
Film: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
As far as aesthetics go, this film is definitely one of the most instantly recognisable in the Anderson canon. It stars Bill Murray as the eponymous character, Steve Zissou. As he’s an oceanographer, much of the action is set in Zissou’s boat, the S.S. Belafonte.
The lounge room reflects the nautical style of the film, complete with boats, buoys and pictures of Zissou.
The office
Film: Rushmore
For the study, Anderson fans will not be surprised to learn it’s themed around Rushmore.
For those who aren’t quite as knowledgeable, the film is set at a school. It centres around a precocious teenager played by Jason Schwartzman, who falls in love with a primary school teacher.
Luckily, the room itself is so cool and airy you won’t feel like you’re back in the classroom.
The kitchen
Film: The Darjeeling Limited
The kitchen in Winter’s house is a bright open space, and dedicated to India-set The Darjeeling Limited.
Taking inspiration from the film, which largely takes place on a train travelling through India, she’s transformed it into a Indian tea room.
The bathrooms
Films: The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox
The main bathroom is dedicated to Anderson’s most recent film: The Grand Budapest Hotel, which makes the most of luxurious fabrics, kitschy shots and pastel aesthetics.
Winter’s reimagining comes complete with a perfume dispensary, which is a nod to protagonist M. Gustave H (played by Ralph Fiennes), who is obsessed with scents.
The half-bathroom is a total contrast, with its dark tones paying homage to the underground setting of Anderson’s stop-motion film, Fantastic Mr. Fox.
The bedrooms
Films: The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom
For the two bedrooms, Winter went for two Anderson cult classics.
One of the bedrooms is dedicated to Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Margot Tenenbaum from the Royal Tenenbaums, with a fur coat to boot.
The other bedroom is full of knick knacks from Camp Ivanhoe – the initial setting of the coming-of-age film Moonrise Kingdom.
Expect bird-watching books and a mini tent to really feel like you’re in the wild.
Anderson is known for working with the same actors time and again, but as far as we know, a Bill Murray sighting isn’t included in this listing.
