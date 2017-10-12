This elaborate Airbnb in Canada is entirely dedicated to Wes Anderson’s films

Wes Anderson’s films are so immersive, it can feel like you’re almost in them yourself. Now, you actually can be – thanks to this Airbnb listing in Canada.

The director’s aesthetic is incredibly distinct, as seen in The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel – think precise patterns, specific colour palettes, nostalgia and stylistic framing. His films are a visual feast, and the perfect inspiration for decorating a house.

The front of the house is just as charming as its interior (Airbnb/PA)

Dayna Winter is the house’s host, writing in the listing: “I always wanted to be a Tenenbaum.” She’s themed every room after a different Anderson film, saying, “This house is a love letter to him, and an ever-evolving design project.” The house is located in the rural town of Picton, which is in Prince Edward County, Ontario and can sleep four film buffs.

Even if you’re not a Wes Anderson fan, the house is still a delight – but if you are, you’ll be blown away by the level of care and detail Winter has dedicated to it. Here are the elaborately decorated rooms, all dedicated to his films.

The lounge

Film: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Zissou-approved living room. New rates for fall/winter stays. Book: link in bio! #Airbnb #wesanderson A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Sep 21, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

As far as aesthetics go, this film is definitely one of the most instantly recognisable in the Anderson canon. It stars Bill Murray as the eponymous character, Steve Zissou. As he’s an oceanographer, much of the action is set in Zissou’s boat, the S.S. Belafonte.

Zissou-inspired details in my Wes Anderson themed home. Book for fall 2016 – link in bio! A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Aug 21, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

The lounge room reflects the nautical style of the film, complete with boats, buoys and pictures of Zissou.

The office

Film: Rushmore

Office/Sunroom inspired by Rushmore Academy in my Wes Anderson-themed Airbnb A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Jul 25, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

For the study, Anderson fans will not be surprised to learn it’s themed around Rushmore.

For those who aren’t quite as knowledgeable, the film is set at a school. It centres around a precocious teenager played by Jason Schwartzman, who falls in love with a primary school teacher.

Luckily, the room itself is so cool and airy you won’t feel like you’re back in the classroom.

The kitchen

Film: The Darjeeling Limited

The Darjeeling Room: welcome to the kitchen of our Wes Anderson-themed Airbnb rental! Booking soon – stay tuned. A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Jun 15, 2016 at 5:36am PDT

The kitchen in Winter’s house is a bright open space, and dedicated to India-set The Darjeeling Limited.

(Airbnb/PA)

Taking inspiration from the film, which largely takes place on a train travelling through India, she’s transformed it into a Indian tea room.

The bathrooms

Films: The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox

#grandbudapesthotel bathroom in our #wesanderson themed Airbnb. ?? Stay: link in bio ??: @arasimaging A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The main bathroom is dedicated to Anderson’s most recent film: The Grand Budapest Hotel, which makes the most of luxurious fabrics, kitschy shots and pastel aesthetics.

Perfect addition to the main bathroom, soon to be an ode to The Grand Budapest Hotel. #wesanderson A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Jul 17, 2016 at 2:57pm PDT

Winter’s reimagining comes complete with a perfume dispensary, which is a nod to protagonist M. Gustave H (played by Ralph Fiennes), who is obsessed with scents.

(Airbnb/PA)

The half-bathroom is a total contrast, with its dark tones paying homage to the underground setting of Anderson’s stop-motion film, Fantastic Mr. Fox.

The bedrooms

Films: The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom

Stay in Margot's room. Link in bio. #Airbnb #wesanderson A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

For the two bedrooms, Winter went for two Anderson cult classics.

Margot was here. Book my Wes Anderson themed Airbnb, I guess. A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

One of the bedrooms is dedicated to Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Margot Tenenbaum from the Royal Tenenbaums, with a fur coat to boot.

"Dear Suzy, When? Yours, Sam" ?? Stay in Camp Ivanhoe, one of two Moonrise Kingdom inspired bedrooms in my Wes Anderson themed home! #airbnb A post shared by Mr. Anderson's House (@mrandersonshouse) on Sep 9, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

The other bedroom is full of knick knacks from Camp Ivanhoe – the initial setting of the coming-of-age film Moonrise Kingdom.

Expect bird-watching books and a mini tent to really feel like you’re in the wild.

?? It's possible I may wet the bed by the way. Later, I mean. I wish I didn't have to mention it but just in case, I don't want to make you be offended. A post shared by Leah Gibson (@homebody_) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

Anderson is known for working with the same actors time and again, but as far as we know, a Bill Murray sighting isn’t included in this listing.