This duet of 'The Prayer' in Wicklow will send shivers down your spine

A haunting duet performed at a ceremony in Wicklow is going viral online, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

The performance of ’The Prayer’ during a Carols by Candlelight ceremony at Templerainey Church in Arklow, Co Wicklow earlier this month has been shared widely online in recent days.

The clip, filmed by Yvonne Kenny, features Michael Flood and Denise Brennan.

It has been viewed thousands of times since Yvonne shared it on her Facebook page.

Listen to the performance here:

- Digital Desk