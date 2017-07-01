This Dublin school’s lollipop lady retires after 17 years and it’ll have you in tears

St. Mary Boys National School in Lucan, Dublin has paid tribute to their lollipop lady on her last day of work, after 17 years.

Josie Brennan retired from the job yesterday after safely helping her last pupil cross the road.

To thank her for her service, the pupils, teachers and parents formed a guard of honour as they clapped and cheered her on her final walk up to the school.

Top tip: grab the tissues, especially for the moment she’s seen thanking the crowd.

And the love didn’t end there, since the video was posted on Facebook it’s been viewed over 15 thousands times and inundated with comments from parents and past students wishing Josie well.

“Come hail rain and sunshine you got so many kids and parents across the road safely with always a welcome” one commenter said.

“You knew every child's name. Always a smile and a chat for us and our boys,” another added.

