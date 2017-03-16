This Dublin pub is giving away free pints to Canadians tomorrow

Over the last few days you may have come across, what people are deeming as, the worst poured pint of Guinness in the world.

The cringy picture caused such an uproar that the Canadian cafe issued an apology for their pint fail and offered all Irish in the vicinity, with a valid Irish Passport, a free Guinness and a shot of Jameson on St Patrick's Day.

And as Ireland and Canada are besties, Slattery’s Pub have announced that they will be offering free pints to all Canadians with valid passports.

Slattery’s is located at 62 Grand Canal Street Upper, Beggar's Bush.