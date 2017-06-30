This Dublin group's version of My Lovely Horse is just what you need this Friday

With no offense intended to Irish legend Johnny Logan, in our opinion the greatest Eurovision song has to be Father Ted’s My Lovely Horse.

Ok, we know it wasn’t an official entry but if we had our way it would be - especially this rendition sung by a Dublin male voice choir.

The Ramparts are an acapella group, set up by Ruaidhrí O’Dálaigh and sing everything from trad to folk and pop.

The group took to St. Stephen’s Green this week to perform the song made famous by Father Ted and the video has just made our Friday.

Now, who doesn’t love a bit of barbershop?

The group are also the only Irish act set to compete in BBC One's new show, Pitch Battle.

What an amazing first episode of #pitchbattle - can't wait for the next episode already. Here we are on stage with our PB besties! ❤️ #pitchbattle #theramparts #ramparty #barbershop #acappella #bbcone A post shared by The Ramparts Male Voice Choir (@ramparts_dublin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Their episode airs Saturday, July 15 - watch this space.