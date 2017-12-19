This Dublin doctor gave everyone shivers as Michael McIntyre’s unexpected star

A Dublin doctor found herself as Michael McIntyre’s unexpected star this week and knocked it out of the park, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

For those of you not in the know, each week the British comedian surprises a member of the public, who has always dreamed of performing in front of a large audience, with the chance to sing on a West End stage.

Ciara, who is now living in Belfast, was nominated by her boyfriend Simon who planned the entire surprise around a romantic trip away in London after she had worked a string of night shifts in A&E.

Simon had told Ciara that they were staying in ‘The Grand Hotel’ London, which of course doesn’t exist.

Impressively the show’s production crew transformed the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane into what looked like a four-star hotel, where the couple’s room just happened to open up on to the stage.

If you think her reaction is good, just wait for her rendition of On My Own from Les Miserables.

Wow!

Well done, Ciara.