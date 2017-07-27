This drone footage of Killarney National Park is something straight out of Downton Abbey

Anyone else still trying to fill a Downton Abbey shaped hole in their lives?

We know, we know, it was Christmas Day last year but goodbyes are never easy, especially when you've grown attached to classic characters like Mary, Edith, and Anna.

Well, if you’re finding it as hard as us we’ve found the perfect thing to help us through those nights of flicking through the channels.

This drone footage of Muckross House in Killarney National Park will make you feel all Chirstmassy.

No YOU’RE crying.